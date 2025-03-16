Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 35,100 Shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.44% of Aris Mining worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Aris Mining by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,687,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 751,473 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Aris Mining by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 117,249 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Aris Mining by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMN opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.14 million, a PE ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aris Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

