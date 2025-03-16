Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,687 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.33% of Xperi worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,830,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after buying an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 233,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Xperi Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ XPER opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.32. Xperi Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.

About Xperi

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.