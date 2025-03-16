Congdon Stacy Loretz Sells 270 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total value of $80,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,444.40. The trade was a 18.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $295.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.52. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $405.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $152,752,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $113,250,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,524,000 after buying an additional 266,715 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,190,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,505,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

