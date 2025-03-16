Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.34% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $27,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 40.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 49,454 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 113.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.