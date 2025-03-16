Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $35.30 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.53% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $35,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

