Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 118,180 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.87% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $26,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $110.38 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average of $111.32.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

