Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,741 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $27,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

