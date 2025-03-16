Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 603 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,242,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,014,000 after buying an additional 542,698 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,904,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.86 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

