Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 462 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.4% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $300.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total value of $3,228,797.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,918.26. This represents a 69.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

