Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 154 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after buying an additional 5,521,374 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,100,000 after buying an additional 5,443,314 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6,413.4% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,311,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,457,000 after buying an additional 3,260,687 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,274,000 after buying an additional 1,436,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,371,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $93.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.27. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

