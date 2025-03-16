Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,251,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,151,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 105,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 49,892 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

