Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Acquires 1,177 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,803,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,507,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,306,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

