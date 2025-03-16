Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Coats Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGGGF opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. Coats Group has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.35.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

