CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Holdings Raised by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,676,000 after purchasing an additional 107,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,526,000 after buying an additional 232,631 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 848,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 671,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 181,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 113.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 3.4 %

CNO opened at $40.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $42.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $1,022,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,307.62. The trade was a 13.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $56,421.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,645.92. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,584 shares of company stock worth $5,597,404. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

