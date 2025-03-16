Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.8% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

GLV opened at $5.51 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

