Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,268 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

