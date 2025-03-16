Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,833,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $109.15 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,570 shares of company stock worth $8,599,549. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

