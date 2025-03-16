Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lowered by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Chubb worth $166,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $294.46 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

