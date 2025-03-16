Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CB opened at $294.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

