Choate Investment Advisors Sells 870 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $87.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.82.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

