Choate Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 54,529 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.73 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Prescient Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

