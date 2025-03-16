Choate Investment Advisors Has $2.45 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $248.15 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $266.45. The firm has a market cap of $230.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

