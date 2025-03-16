Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $75.27 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

