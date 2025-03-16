Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE XOM opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.65. The company has a market capitalization of $485.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.