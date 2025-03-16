Chen Geng Sells 3,050 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Chen Geng sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $23,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,626.70. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ouster Stock Performance

NYSE OUST opened at $7.97 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $396.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OUST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 75,470 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ouster by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Ouster by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ouster by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ouster by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

