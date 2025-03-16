Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Down 44.3% in February

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the February 13th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 2.1 %

CMCM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

