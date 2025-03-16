Cheems (cheems.pet) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $202.55 Million (CHEEMS)

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a market capitalization of $202.55 million and $6.94 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83,163.99 or 0.99918468 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82,894.59 or 0.99594801 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Profile

Cheems (cheems.pet) was first traded on September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc. The official website for Cheems (cheems.pet) is cheems.pet.

Buying and Selling Cheems (cheems.pet)

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000099 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $8,300,012.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheems (cheems.pet) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the exchanges listed above.

