Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Down 49.3% in February

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 338,800 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the February 13th total of 668,300 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chanson International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHSN traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 240,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,003. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Chanson International has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

Get Chanson International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chanson International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanson International stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Chanson International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chanson International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanson International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.