Centurion Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,558 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,140,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 74.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 875,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 373,762 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 55.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

BOE opened at $10.87 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.