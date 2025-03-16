Centurion Wealth Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

