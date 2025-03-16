Centurion Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

