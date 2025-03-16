Centurion Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 275.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of XCEM opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

