Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $526,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.28.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $233.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.39. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.25 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

