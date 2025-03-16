Centurion Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $7,601,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 142,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.99.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

