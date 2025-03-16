Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Shares of EBR opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1414 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

