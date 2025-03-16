Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Cencora by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $258.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.59 and a 200 day moving average of $239.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $263.70.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,648 shares of company stock worth $3,382,462 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

