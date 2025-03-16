C&C Group’s (CCR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

C&C Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of C&C Group stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.59) on Thursday. C&C Group has a 52-week low of GBX 115.38 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 178.20 ($2.31). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The company has a market capitalization of £557.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ralph Findlay acquired 66,183 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £99,274.50 ($128,410.94). Also, insider Roger Alexander White acquired 100,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £121,000 ($156,512.74). Insiders bought 179,622 shares of company stock worth $24,002,983 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

