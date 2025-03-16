CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
CBL International Trading Up 7.5 %
NASDAQ BANL opened at $1.15 on Friday. CBL International has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.
CBL International Company Profile
