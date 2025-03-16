CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 10.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco QQQ worth $202,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $479.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $514.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

