CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up approximately 0.3% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000,000 after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period.

VONV stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $87.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

