CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $58,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 850,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Repligen by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 457,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,395,000 after acquiring an additional 203,011 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 31.0% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 590,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after acquiring an additional 139,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $150.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.50. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.23.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

