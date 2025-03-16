CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

TT stock opened at $348.48 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $286.32 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

