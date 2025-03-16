CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $102,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 119,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 45,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $113.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.