CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 600 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,986.11. The trade was a 18.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $98,901.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,126,499.68. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.