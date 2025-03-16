CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 133 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $133.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.29 and its 200-day moving average is $135.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.43 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

