CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 6,335.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 29.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

CBIZ Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.99. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $90.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $468,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,208.25. The trade was a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

