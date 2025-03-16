Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 8,324.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 655,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 647,758 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 92,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $91,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,406,451.42. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,269,494 shares of company stock valued at $318,203,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.96.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

