Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes $282,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer acquired 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,105 shares in the company, valued at $753,355.70. This trade represents a 197.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $138,969.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,632.75. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,004 shares of company stock worth $1,459,060 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

