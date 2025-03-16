Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $224.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

