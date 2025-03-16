Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases 4,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,645,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $73.98 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average of $77.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEI Investments

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,507. The trade was a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $104,656.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,708 shares in the company, valued at $539,963,846.24. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,256 shares of company stock worth $10,729,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.